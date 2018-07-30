15:26
Employee of Sverdlovsk Tax Service Department caught red-handed with bribe

The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes revealed an extortion of a bribe by an employee of the State Tax Service Department for Sverdlovsk District of Bishkek. The press service of SSCEC reported.

A citizen reportedly addressed the department with a statement. He told that the tax inspector extorted from him money for a positive resolution of an issue. The Bishkek Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case under Article 313 (extortion of bribes) of the Criminal Code.

The tax inspector was caught red-handed in his office after receiving a bribe of 15,000 soms.

The case is under investigation.
