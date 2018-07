Master of sports in judo Nursultan Stalbek uulu drowned in Issyk-Kul Lake. The Judo Federation of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The sportsman was 25 years old.

Nursultan Stalbek uulu will be buried in Baitik village on July 29. According to preliminary data, forcible death is excluded, but the police checks the circumstances of the incident, the federation said.