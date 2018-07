Kyrgyzstan takes the 15th place in 3 × 3 basketball ranking (streetball). The International Basketball Federation reported.

The ranking is traditionally divided into three age groups. Our country takes the highest — the 15place, as before, among boys (under 18 years). The Kyrgyz Republic takes the 27place among the girls.

Kyrgyzstan is 29th among basketball players under 23, and among female basketball players — the 34th.

Finally, the country is 38th among men, and among women — 41st.

Eight Kyrgyzstanis were included in the world’s top 100 players in the individual ranking in the category under 18 years. The best of the national athletes is Syimyk Esenaliev, who takes the 27th place.