Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Usenov heads corporation in Belarus

The Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Usenov, wanted by the law enforcement agencies of Kyrgyzstan, has changed his name to Daniil Uritsky and lives in Minsk. The Belarusian media report that he is the director of Belarusian National Biotechnology Corporation CJSC now.

The corporation was established by the decree of the President of Belarus in 2016 and became the initiator and customer of the project on the creation of a high-tech full cycle production. Belarusian National Biotechnology Corporation CJSC plans to invest more than $ 700 million in deep processing of grain with obtaining essential amino acids. The project is implemented jointly with China.

Belarusian media told about the opening of production publishing a photo of Daniil Uritsky (Daniyar Usenov).

In December 2017, a rally of Aikol Ala-Too NGO was held in Bishkek near the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus. The rally was organized when the first reports that the escaped Daniyar Usenov changed his name and became Daniil Uritsky appeared.

Daniyar Usenov was convicted in absentia on the events of April 7, 2010. He was sentenced to life imprisonment.