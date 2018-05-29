14:15
Preschool programs cover 39 of children in Kyrgyzstan

At least 39 percent of pre-school children are covered by various pre-school education programs in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Education and Science, Gulmira Kudaiberdieva, told today at a press conference.

According to her, 120 short-term kindergartens have been opened in the remote and hard-to-reach regions of the country with the support of the World Bank. They covered about 10,000 children. At the same time, the number of kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan increased from 1,296 to 1,390.

«The program of pre-school education allowed to cover 137,000 children, who do not attend pre-school organizations. Practically, we covered 100 percent of children between 5.5 and 7,» Gulmira Kudaiberdieva stressed.
