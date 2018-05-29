Protesters demand freedom for Sadyr Zhaparov at Supreme Court building

Supporters of the former deputy of the Parliament, Sadyr Zhaparov, hold a rally in front of the Supreme Court building in Bishkek.

Today, the Supreme Court is to consider the supervisory complaint in the case on the riots in Karakol in 2013. Earlier, Pervomaisky District Court and Bishkek City Court sentenced Sadyr Zhaparov to 11 and a half years in prison.

Supporters of the convict demand from the judges of the Supreme Court to release him. About 100 people state about the innocence of Sadyr Zhaparov.