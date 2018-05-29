14:17
Sapar Isakov repeatedly summoned for interrogation

Former prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov was repeatedly summoned for questioning. He himself told 24.kg news agency.

Sapar Isakov should come for interrogation to the investigator of the State Committee for National Security today at 2.00 pm. The former prime minister was summoned for interrogation to SCNS for the fourth time. Sapar Isakov himself told that he answered the questions of investigators as a witness in the criminal case on the modernization of Bishkek Heating and Power Plant.

At least seven former top managers of the energy industry have already been arrested within this criminal case, including former head of the Energy Holding Company Aibek Kaliev, former general director of Electric Stations OJSC, Salaidin Avazov. All seven were officially charged with corruption.
