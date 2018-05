Aigul Ryskulova resigned as the Vice Mayor of Bishkek on social issues. This became known today at the regular session of the Bishkek City Council.

Chairman of the council, Almaz Kenenbaev, said that, according to the Mayor, Albek Ibraimov, Vice Mayor Aigul Ryskulova submitted a notice of resignation at her own request on May 28.

The Vice Mayor of the capital, Aigul Ryskulova, had to report today on the work done by her sector. This issue is on the agenda of the council meeting.