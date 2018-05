The State Committee of Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use was forced to lower the price of Karaoisai limestone deposit because of discontent of the local residents.

As the agency's website says, Vostochny site has been re-auctioned. The starting price of the license is $3,700.

Earlier, the same site was put up for auction with a starting price of $ 20,400. Bidding did not take place because of obstacles from the local residents. The deposit is located in Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region.