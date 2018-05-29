Memorial plates to Yusup Abdrakhmanov, Ishenaly Arabaev to appear in Orenburg

Memorial plates will be solemnly opened in Orenburg (Russia) on the house, where the founder of the Kyrgyz statehood, Yusup Abdrakhmanov (1901-1938), lived, and on building, where the author of the first Kyrgyz ABC book, Ishenaly Arabaev (1882-1933), studied. The Assembly of the Peoples of Russia reported.

The opening of the memorial plates will take place during the visit of the Kyrgyz delegation to Orenburg. The delegation will take part in the conference dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the great writer Chingiz Aitmatov. Meeting of the winner of the Cannes and Berlin Film Festivals’ awards, the director of the famous Soviet films The White Steamer and The Early Cranes, Bolotbek Shamshiev, with students of the Orenburg State Institute of Arts is planned.

Organizers noted that a monument to the native of Orenburg, a prominent researcher of the Kyrgyz language, the author of the fundamental Kyrgyz-Russian and Russian-Kyrgyz dictionary, academician, Konstantin Yudakhin (1890-1975), was opened in the capital of Kyrgyzstan at the National University, and one of the streets of the city was named after him.

«General emblematic figures of history, their enriching activities, images of works of art, a system of values ​​has long been closely intertwined and bound the culture of Kyrgyzstan and Russia,» the organizers stressed.