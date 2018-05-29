11:15
Two Kyrgyz films - winners of CIS International Film School

Two Kyrgyz films are among the winners of the International Film School of Young Cinematographers of the CIS, which took place in Batumi city on May 22-27. The Union of Cinematographers of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The film Oymok by Kasiyet Kubanychbek kyzy received the prize of masters, Kinoman by Askar Nurakun — the prize of young cinematographers — participants of the contest.

Over 50 cinematographers from 14 countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Estonia became participants of the school.

The students of the school presented their works in the short film competition.

The curators were well-known filmmakers Aleksei German, Alexander Kott and Mikhail Segal.
