About 743 people deported from Kyrgyzstan since January

Since the beginning of the year, 1,532 citizens were detained in Kyrgyzstan with damaged or invalid documents, 743 people were deported. The State Border Service reported.

For four months, about 6 million people and about 500,000 vehicles crossed the state border of Kyrgyzstan. At least 62 people were detained for violation of the state border, 104 facts of violation of the state border regime were recorded.

Border guards detained smuggled goods worth more than 7.6 million soms, seized 10 weapons and 58 ammunition units.