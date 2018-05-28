KAZ Minerals exports about 10 tons of gold concentrate from Kyrgyzstan

Since 2015, KAZ Minerals Bozymchak has exported 9,760 tons of gold concentrate from Kyrgyzstan. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes informed 24.kg news agency.

The audit report of the Accounting Chamber confirmed the data.

«In December 2017, the Investigation Department of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes instituted criminal proceedings under the article «Abuse of power by employees of commercial or other organizations.» After the tax audit, it was found out that KAZ Minerals Bozymchak did not pay income tax, referring to the government decree and arguing that the concentrate produced mainly contains copper, and gold was just an accompanying metal. From 2014 to 2016, the company was charged 55,694,283 soms as additional tax. On May 26, 2018, the General Director of KAZ Minerals Bozymchak Iliyaz Tulekeev was detained while trying to leave Kyrgyzstan,» the state service reported.

The day before, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek did not uphold the request of the investigative bodies to arrest Ilyas Tulekeev.