21:04
USD 68.23
EUR 80.02
RUB 1.11
English

Strike of Kyrgyzstanis on the Kuriles. 24 people dissolve contract

Workers from Kyrgyzstan, who were on strike for almost a week because of non-payment of wages on the Kuriles, returned to the construction site. However, 24 people refused to work at the facilities. The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan explained that the Kyrgyzstanis did not plan to return to their homeland. They have already found jobs.

Law enforcement agencies and the State Labor Inspectorate for Sakhalin Oblast continue to inspect the construction company.

Earlier, about 70 builders from Kyrgyzstan refused to continue work at three sites in North-Kurilsk due to the fact that the contractor — SPIRO LLC — has not paid their salaries for the third month in a row. A criminal case was opened against the employer. The Prosecutor’s Office of Sakhalin Oblast has established the fact of indebtedness to 45 workers.
link:
views: 60
Print
Related
Carriers go no strike in south. Transport Ministry settles conflict
Builders of Talas-Taraz-Suusamyr road go on strike
Employees of Naryn GES Company go on strike
Balykchy-Korumdu road builders get their wages
Main instigators of minibuses strike in Bishkek still not identified
Strike of truck drivers. Carriers pass tank trucks with fuel
Parliament deputy demands to punish organizers of strike of minibus drivers
Truck drivers continue protest, causing fuel shortage in south of republic
Minibuses in Bishkek resume work after two-day strike
Transport Ministry: No concessions for cargo carriers
Popular
Beshbarmak cooked in Bishkek included in Guinness Book of World Records Beshbarmak cooked in Bishkek included in Guinness Book of World Records
Deputies propose to introduce Open Skies policy in Kyrgyzstan Deputies propose to introduce Open Skies policy in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan conducts “Illegal Alien” operation Kyrgyzstan conducts “Illegal Alien” operation
Chairman of State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy Chairman of State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy