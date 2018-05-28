Strike of Kyrgyzstanis on the Kuriles. 24 people dissolve contract

Workers from Kyrgyzstan, who were on strike for almost a week because of non-payment of wages on the Kuriles, returned to the construction site. However, 24 people refused to work at the facilities. The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan explained that the Kyrgyzstanis did not plan to return to their homeland. They have already found jobs.

Law enforcement agencies and the State Labor Inspectorate for Sakhalin Oblast continue to inspect the construction company.

Earlier, about 70 builders from Kyrgyzstan refused to continue work at three sites in North-Kurilsk due to the fact that the contractor — SPIRO LLC — has not paid their salaries for the third month in a row. A criminal case was opened against the employer. The Prosecutor’s Office of Sakhalin Oblast has established the fact of indebtedness to 45 workers.