Super.kg journalist summoned for questioning to SCNS

One of the journalists of Super.kg portal was summoned for interrogation to the State Committee for National Security. The director of the media outlet Baktygul Sokusheva confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the SCNS did not explain the reason.

«This morning, a man who introduced himself as an employee of SCNS, asked our correspondent to come to them. The reason and time of interrogation have not been specified. We can not confirm that the call was from SCNS so far. When we contacted the press service of the committee, they promised to make an official statement later. We posted an appeal to the SCNS Chairman, Idris Kadyrkulov, on our website to find out who called our journalist,» Baktygul Sokusheva said.
