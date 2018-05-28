19:24
Reconstruction of Historical Museum. SCNS starts inspection

A check of the irrational and improper use of budget funds during the reconstruction of the State Historical Museum is being carried out. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

The Corruption Control Service of SCNS together with the Accounts Chamber began to check the use of funds for the reconstruction of the Historical Museum as far back as in April.

In 2015, the Prime Minister instructed to carry out reconstruction of the State Historical Museum at the expense of the assistance, provided by the Republic of Turkey. Under the agreement, the Turkish side had to allocate $ 15 million in the form of a grant within three years. More than $ 4 million were spent on repair of the facade and landscaping of the adjacent territory of the museum.

Without waiting for the set timeframe for the use of grant funds, the government allocated money from the republican budget to complete the construction work.

The Housing and Civil Construction Department was allocated 1,569,477 billion soms for the reconstruction of the internal part of the museum and purchase of equipment.

Recall, Ata Meken parliamentary faction voiced the facts of irrational use of money in the repairs of the Historical Museum and the high cost of certain items.
