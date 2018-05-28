17:35
USD 68.23
EUR 80.02
RUB 1.11
English

About 800,000 Kyrgyzstanis stay abroad

About 800,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan stay abroad. The representative of the State Migration Service of Kyrgyzstan, Ulan Shamshiev, told today at a press conference.

According to him, the overwhelming majority of those, who left the country, are in Russia.

«About 640,000 Kyrgyzstanis are in Russia. The second country, where most of our citizens stay, is Kazakhstan. Every year, about 35,000 citizens stay there. More than 30,000 people live in Turkey. Since we have a visa-free regime with Turkey, many of them do not register. The same applies to Russia and Kazakhstan. Some migrants can leave and return to the host country within a month,» Ulan Shamshiev said.

He added that about 5,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan live in South Korea and the United Arab Emirates. But they go there mainly to get education and to do business.
link:
views: 37
Print
Related
People stuck at Akzhol checkpoint due to computer failure
Head of KAZ Minerals Bozymchak company detained in Bishkek
EDB and Inter RAO to jointly implement projects in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan
Dancers from Kyrgyzstan become champions at tournament in Russia
Number of Kyrgyzstanis working in Russia increases fivefold since 2012
Deputies to consider demarcation of border with Kazakhstan behind closed doors
CSTO Defense Ministers to discuss security threats in Central Asia
Kazakhstan announces contest for best essay about Chingiz Aitmatov
Russia grants 2 apartments to Kyrgyz border guards
Kyrgyzstani wins International Semi-Marathon in Kazakhstan
Popular
Beshbarmak cooked in Bishkek included in Guinness Book of World Records Beshbarmak cooked in Bishkek included in Guinness Book of World Records
Deputies propose to introduce Open Skies policy in Kyrgyzstan Deputies propose to introduce Open Skies policy in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan conducts “Illegal Alien” operation Kyrgyzstan conducts “Illegal Alien” operation
Chairman of State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy Chairman of State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy