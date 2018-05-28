About 800,000 Kyrgyzstanis stay abroad

About 800,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan stay abroad. The representative of the State Migration Service of Kyrgyzstan, Ulan Shamshiev, told today at a press conference.

According to him, the overwhelming majority of those, who left the country, are in Russia.

«About 640,000 Kyrgyzstanis are in Russia. The second country, where most of our citizens stay, is Kazakhstan. Every year, about 35,000 citizens stay there. More than 30,000 people live in Turkey. Since we have a visa-free regime with Turkey, many of them do not register. The same applies to Russia and Kazakhstan. Some migrants can leave and return to the host country within a month,» Ulan Shamshiev said.

He added that about 5,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan live in South Korea and the United Arab Emirates. But they go there mainly to get education and to do business.