The State Border Service explained to 24.kg news agency why a queue formed at Akzhol checkpoint.

The migration registration system has failed. Passage of people and road transport was stopped. The checkpoint immediately switched to a backup system.

Currently, no queue is observed there. There were 10-15 cars, their passage was resumed.

The State border Service noted that the failure occurred only at Akzhol.

The system failed earlier at Manas checkpoint. Border control system failed there.