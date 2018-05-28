17:35
Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates border guards on their professional holiday

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated border guards on their professional holiday. The press service of the head of state reported.

«The state border and its reliable protection are unconditional elements of the sovereignty of a country. Over the years of independence, the Kyrgyz border service has managed to receive into itself good historical traditions and to form new ones, based on a sense of military duty and love for the Motherland,» the greeting says.

«Border service is a responsible and very difficult task. The ability of the state to defend national interests, territorial integrity and protect its citizens from the impact of modern challenges and threats is tested there. The border gives real hardening to the true patriots of the country. People, who have closely linked their lives with the protection of the state border, are an example of masculinity, loyalty to duty, decency and nobility,» the president said.

«The State Border Service is entering a new stage of its development, aimed at increasing professionalism, efficiency and mobility, gaining credibility among the people of Kyrgyzstan. It is necessary to further develop the border cooperation both with the neighbors and within the framework of international integration associations, based on the principles of equality, mutual trust and respect for national interests, and introduce new forms, staking on improving the material and technical means of protection,» the message says.

Kyrgyzstan should be open for business cooperation and development of friendly border contacts, and its borders must be reliably protected from international terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking and smuggling.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The President wished health, happiness, prosperity and new achievements in difficult, but noble work for the benefit of Kyrgyzstan.
