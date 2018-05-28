17:35
Emergency Situations Ministry estimates damage from May snowfall in Issyk-Kul

The Ministry of Emergency Situations estimated the damage from May snowfall in Issyk-Kul region. According to preliminary data, it amounted to 17.7 million soms.

According to the ministry, Ak-Suu, Ton, Issyk-Kul and Tyup districts suffered from the disaster.

According to the latest information, 36 horses, 4 foals, 45 cows, 4 calves and 2,446 heads of small cattle were killed by the snowfall.

Snow fell in the Issyk-Kul region on May 23-24, the thickness of the snow cover reached 50 centimeters in some areas.
