SCNS reveals violation during construction of Cholpon-Ata hippodrome

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan revealed a violation during the construction of a hippodrome in Cholpon-Ata. Press center of the committee reported.

The Corruption Control Committee of SCNS, together with the Accounts Chamber, checks the validity of spending of funds during the construction of the hippodrome in Baktuu-Dolonotu village of Bosteri rural area for the 2nd World Nomad Games.

Numerous violations of the provisions of the laws On Public Procurement and On Urban Development and Architecture were committed in choosing the general contractor for the construction of the facility. The contract with the contractor was signed without design estimates and state expertise. As a result, construction costs increased from 480 million soms to 1,584 billion soms.

The facts of overestimating the volumes of some construction works for more than 10 million soms have been detected, while there are no financial reporting documents for 144 million soms.

According to the results of examination by the testing laboratory of the Republican Certification Center, the asphalt, on which 31,398 million soms were spent, does not meet the density norm and will not survive the service life.

There were also revealed shortcomings and violations during the construction and installation of a steel truss for 8,244 million soms, which does not meet the project requirements.

The fact of misuse of 9.7 million soms for the liquidation of the consequences of an emergency situation at the site has been revealed. This work should have been done at the expense of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Currently, the necessary checks continue, and, a legal assessment of the materials will be presented upon the completion of the audit.