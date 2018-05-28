12:07
Experts name country with best suited for travel passports

Henley & Partners has compiled a Passport Index, which is a ranking of all the passports of the world according to the number of countries their holders can travel to visa-free. RIA Novosti reported.

The ranking is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association.

Japan, citizen of which can go without a visa to 189 countries, takes the 1st place in the ranking.

The second are Germany and Singapore (188 countries). The third are Denmark, Spain, Italy, Finland, France, Sweden and South Korea (187 countries).

Russia took the 47th place with 118 countries. Iraq and Afghanistan (30 countries) take the last place in the ranking.
