Strike of Kyrgyzstanis on the Kuriles. Wage arrears to be paid off by May 29

Wage arrears to the labor migrants from Kyrgyzstan on Paramushir Island will be paid off before May 29, 2018. The State Migration Service reported.

Recall, it was reported that 68 wage workers went on strike because of delays in wages within the Kuril program on Paramushir. At least 47 of them are citizens of Kyrgyzstan. The amount of debt reached 633,000 rubles for March-May 2018.

«Director of SPIRO LLC explained the wage arrears by the absence of payments from the customers. As a result of the negotiations, the debt to the Kyrgyz citizens will be paid off until May 29, 2018,» the report said.

A part of the striking workers returned to work. A criminal case was opened on non-payment of wages.