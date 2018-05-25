7.7 billion soms spent on servicing state debt of Kyrgyzstan in 2018

In January-April 2018, at least 7,752,922.2 billion soms were allocated from the republican budget for servicing the state debt. The Ministry of Finance reported.

According to it, 3,642.9 billion soms were spent on external debt. About 4,109.9 billion soms have been allocated from the treasury to repay the internal debt.

Recall, as of March 31, 2018, Kyrgyzstan’s state debt amounted to $ 4,425.65 billion (302,858.53 billion soms).

Over the month, Kyrgyzstan’s state debt increased by $ 22.98 million.