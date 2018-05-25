Prosecutor General's Office to study reconstruction of Historical Museum

The Prosecutor General’s Office will check all submitted materials on the reconstruction of the National Historical Museum. The Deputy Prosecutor General Nurlan Duyshembiev stated at visiting session of Ata Meken faction.

Deputies from Ata Meken faction organized a meeting at which they considered the funds spent on the reconstruction of the Historical Museum. Deputies stated that the laws were violated, and the prices were driven up during the organization and carrying out of the works.

In addition, the deputies were dissatisfied with the fact that Kyrgyzstan refused grant assistance from Turkey, which should be used to repair the inner and outer parts of the museum.

At least 1.5 billion soms, or $ 21.5 million, were spent on the reconstruction of the Historical Museum, including $ 10 million spent on the repair work, $ 12.3 million — on installation of the exhibits and repair of the equipment.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) in the Kyrgyz Republic carried out the first stage of the work. About $ 15 million has been allocated for it. The Kyrgyz side carries out internal repairs and design. The museum was planned to be opened in November 2017, then in March 2018. However, the restoration work has not been completed so far.