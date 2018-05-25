Historical Museum reconstructed without tender and design estimate

Reconstruction of the National Historical Museum was conducted without a tender and design estimate documentation. It was announced today at visiting session of Ata Meken parliamentary faction.

«How was it possible to carry out such a work without a tender and design estimate documentation, having spent a lot of money from the budget? These people should be arrested right here,» said MP Bakhadyr Sulaimanov.

According to the Deputy Director of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Utilities, Urmatbek Kokocharov, SMU-3 LLC was chosen for interior finishing. The company previously built a school in Ala-Too residential area in Bishkek and the hippodrome in Cholpon-Ata.

«SMU-3 company is not for the first time fulfilling the state order without a tender. This is very strange,» said MP Kanybek Imanaliev.

Deputy Aisuluu Mamashova doubted the quality of the work.

«A huge amount was spent on the reconstruction of the hippodrome in Cholpon-Ata, and a year later it needed money for repairs,» the deputy noted.

The equipment for the museum was delivered by the German company Vitrinen und Glasbau Rier. It was also chosen without a tender.