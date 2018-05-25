15:23
$35,000 spent on wood installation for Historical Museum of Kyrgyzstan

At least $ 35,000 were spent on wood installation for the Historical Museum of Kyrgyzstan. The information was voiced today at visiting session of Ata Meken parliamentary faction.

«There are 54 poles. One wooden pillar costs $ 600,» said MP Bakhadyr Sulaimanov.

According to the director of the museum Kenzhebek Almakuchukov, the installation was made in Germany.

«There are 54 wood poles brought from Germany. There are controversies about the composition now. Perhaps we will change it,» he said.

At least 1,447 billion soms and $ 15 million grant from Turkey were allocated for reconstruction of the Historical Museum.
