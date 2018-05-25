Salaidin Avazov dismissed from post of mayor of Jalal-Abad city

Salaidin Avazov was dismissed from the post of the mayor of Jalal-Abad city. The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev signed the relevant decree.

It is noted that Salaidin Avazov himself wrote a letter of resignation. The head of the Cabinet accepted it.

Salaidin Avazov was detained by the officers of the State Committee for National Security within the criminal case, initiated by the Prosecutor General’s Office on corruption in the implementation of Modernization of Bishkek HPP project.

The former general director of Electric Stations JSC Salaidin Avazov and his deputy Zholdoshbek Nazarov were charged with corruption. Both are under arrest.