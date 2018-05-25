Property of ex-mayor of Bishkek Kubanychbek Kulmatov seized

The property of the ex-mayor of Bishkek Kubanychbek Kulmatov was seized. The State Committee for National Security confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The property was sized by an investigator in the framework of a criminal case.

Recall, a criminal case was opened against the ex-mayor of the capital Kubanychbek Kulmatov. According to the investigation, in 2014, he, being the mayor of Bishkek, illegally used $ 2 million grant, provided by TBEA in the framework of modernization of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant, for the construction of two new schools in the regions. Kubanychbek Kulmatov redirected funds from the government to the Bishkek City Administration under the pretext of building a school in Kalys-Ordo residential area.