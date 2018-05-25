National Bank fines employees of two banks

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan fined employees of two banks for a total of 67,000 soms. The website of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Three employees of one of the commercial banks were brought to administrative responsibility and fined for 20,000 soms each for violation of the banking legislation.

In addition, for violation of the legislation on combating laundering of criminal proceeds and financing terrorist or extremist activities, one employee was fined for 7,000 soms, two were rebuked.

The National Bank did not specify the names of the banks.