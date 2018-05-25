CSTO countries urge to focus on combating ISIL on the Internet

The countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) must fight the activities of Islamic State (ISIL) on the Internet. The Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev stated the day before. TASS reported.

«As a priority, efforts should be focused on countering the use of the Internet in the interests of international terrorist organizations, primarily ISIL (the outdated name of Islamic State), and involving citizens from CSTO countries in armed conflicts on the side of such organizations,» said Nikolai Patrushev.

According to him, in this regard, the CSTO operation on combating crime in the sphere of information technologies PROXI, which proved its effectiveness, is topical.

«The use of modern information technologies by the international terrorist organizations to propagate the ideas of terrorism, extremism and attract new supporters to their ranks is being improved,» the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation said.

The CSTO includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.