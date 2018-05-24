President receives credentials from ambassadors

The President of Kyrgyzstan today received credentials from the ambassadors of Canada, Mexico, the Republic of Estonia, the Republic of Finland and the State of Kuwait.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated the ambassadors on the beginning of their diplomatic activity in Kyrgyzstan and expressed confidence that thanks to their personal efforts the countries would become closer to each other and their work would contribute to strengthening of ties and development of bilateral cooperation.

As the presidential press service noted, the head of state exchanged views with each of them on issues of cooperation in various fields.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to the development of friendly relations, strengthening of contacts and practical cooperation between states, development of trade and economic relations.

The ambassadors of Estonia Heiti Maemees, Mexico Alfonso Zegbe, Canada Nicolas Bruso, Finland Mikko Kivikoski, and Kuwait Tareq Abdullah Al-Faraj assured the leader of Kyrgyzstan in their readiness to contribute to the deepening of friendly relations between their countries and Kyrgyzstan.

They noted the need for further deepening of diplomatic, political, cultural and humanitarian dialogues, development of bilateral relations in the spheres of trade, economy, education, and tourism.

The ceremony of presenting the credentials was held strictly according to the protocol.