Kyrgyzstanis still cannot get state mortgage loans

Kyrgyzstanis still cannot get the state mortgage loans. A reader informed 24.kg news agency.

«For the third month in a row, the State Mortgage Company does not issue loans. Although, the townspeople should receive them within a month. They say that the state does not allocate funds,» the reader told.

Money is not allocated for several months. In March, the Deputy Chairman of the Board of the State Mortgage Company, Nurzhigit Usenakun uulu, admitted «a small problem.» The government does not allocate money.

The State Mortgage Company had problem with financing at end of 2017.