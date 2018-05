The police detained the leader of the political party «Zhany Mezgil,» Rita Sulaimanova, in Bishkek. The law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

A woman applied to the police with a statement that the head of the party of migrants, developers and centers of agrarian reform «Zhany Mezgil» convinced her that if she deposits 24,000 soms in cash, she will get a land plot. However, since February 2017, she has not received any land, money was not returned to her.

A criminal case was opened under the article «Fraud.»

During the investigation, several other victims came to the police with similar statements.

Rita Sulaimanova was reportedly detained.