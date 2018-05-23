CSTO Defense Ministers to discuss security threats in Central Asia

The meeting of the Defense Ministers Council of the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will take place today in the capital of Kazakhstan. Interfax reported.

«The meeting will be held in a narrow and expanded format. The heads of defense ministries will discuss the challenges and threats to military security in the Central Asian collective security region,» the CSTO secretariat said.

In particular, it is planned to approve a plan for joint training of the command and control bodies and forces of the CSTO Collective Security System for 2019.

In total, the agenda includes more than ten questions.

The CSTO members are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.