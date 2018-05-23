10:45
Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan has new chairman

The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev signed an order, dismissing Meder Irsaliev from his post and appointing him the Chairman of the Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the Government reported.

Meder Irsaliev was appointed instead of Tenizbek Abzhaparov, who heads the State Tax Service.

Meder Irsaliev was born on July 12, 1975 in Frunze. He graduated from the Kyrgyz State National University. Irsaliev has been working in the Social Fund since 1996. Prior to his appointment, he worked as its First Deputy Chairman.
