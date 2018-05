The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev signed an order, appointing Tenizbek Abzhaparov the Chairman of the State Tax Service. The Information Support Department of the Government of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Another decree dismissed Oktyabr Abdykaimov from the post of head of the State Tax Service.

Tenizbek Abzhaparov was born on January 9, 1970 in Uzgen district of Osh region. He graduated from the Kyrgyz State University (Accounting and Economics Department).

Since 1995, he worked in the Ministry of Finance, since 2002 — in the Social Fund.

He has been holding the post of the Chairman of the Social Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic since 2016.