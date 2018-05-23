U.S dollar buying rate drops to 68 soms

The buying rate of the U.S. dollar dropped to 68 soms in Kyrgyzstan. For a week, the American currency has fallen in price by 50 tyiyns.

Today, the capital’s exchange offices and commercial banks buy the dollar for 68-68.2 soms, and sell — for 68.4-68.5. The nominal rate of the National Bank is 68,4088 (a day’s decline is 0.08 percent).

A slight fall in the dollar exchange rate began last week. However, the National Bank does not intervene in the situation on the foreign exchange market. It has not conducted interventions since the middle of April.