President proposes to impose moratorium on amendments to Criminal Code

It was recommended to the deputies of the Parliament to consider the issue of imposing a temporary moratorium for up to one year on any changes to the new Criminal Code, the Code of Offences, the Code of Violations, the Criminal Procedure Code and the Penitentiary Code. This is stated in the decree signed by the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

According to the decree, the moratorium will not apply to changes to bring the above-mentioned regulations into line with the Constitution and the draft laws to clarify the provisions for execution of the court decisions and the implementation of Smart City project.

According to the press service of the head of state, the main goal of the decree is to promote the ongoing judicial and legal reform.

The new Criminal Code, the Code of Offences, the Code of Violations, the Code of Criminal Procedure, the Penitentiary Code and other laws accompanying them will come into force on January 1, 2019.

It is necessary to set the introduction of a system for the single recording of crimes, misconduct, violations and the introduction of the probation institute as the main priorities of execution of the new criminal law. These systems should begin operating from January 1, 2019. State bodies involved in the process of implementing the codes should be trained as well as the staff.

The adopted decree of the head of state is aimed at giving a new impulse to the systemic progress in the judicial and legal reform.