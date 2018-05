The First Deputy Chairman, Shamil Berdaliyev, was introduced today to the staff of the State Customs Service. The press service of the agency reported.

In 2014-2017, he reportedly held the post of deputy chairman of the State Customs Service of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Last week, the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev dismissed the Chairman of the State Customs Service Kubanychbek Kulmatov and appointed Almaz Onolbekov to the post.