Truck hits two children near Bishkek

A truck driver hit two children crossing the bypass road near Bishkek. The Road Safety Department for Chui region reported.

«The driver of the truck does not deny the guilt. He explained the traffic accident by the fact that the children ran out onto the road suddenly, and he did not have time to put on the brakes. The injured were taken to a hospital, where they received outpatient treatment, since the injuries were not grave. At the time of the traffic accident, the driver was sober, the truck was placed on an impound lot,» the department noted.