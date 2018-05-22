President asked to give political assessment to fabricated criminal cases

The Committee to Protect Freedom of Expression asks the President of Kyrgyzstan to give a political assessment to the criminal cases fabricated in the State Committee for National Security and the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Civil activists demand to convene the Security Council and consider the legality and objectivity of the investigation of the criminal cases against Omurbek Tekebayev, Duishenkul Chotonov, Bektur Asanov, Kubanychbek Kadyrov, Ernest Karybekov, Kanatbek Isaev, Melis Aspekov, Bekbolot Talgarbekov, Torobai Kolubaev, Marat Sultanov, Sadyr Zhaparov, Abdylda Kaparov and Maksat Kunakunov.

The Committee to Protect Freedom of Expression believes that these politicians should be immediately released by pardon or amnesty. Civil activists stress: this will not mean that they admit their guilt.

«All these politicians are in detention facilities due to systematic and planned suppression of freedom of speech, freedom of expression and democratic principles by the previous authorities, whose goal was to neutralize the opposition, clean up the political field and suppress any alternative opinions in the country,» the statement said.

The day before, the parliament deputies held a press conference, saying that, in particular, the newly discovered facts appeared in the case of the leader of Ata Meken party. For example, a number of witnesses gave false evidence in court against Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov.

Deputies believe that this case should be reviewed.