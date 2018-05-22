High-rise apartment building under construction in Bishkek catches fire

High-rise apartment building under construction located on Tokombaev Street caught fire. Eyewitnesses reported to 24.kg news agency.

The fire occurred at the construction site the day before, at about 10.00 pm. As the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported, four fire teams worked at the scene. The fire was brought under control at midnight. The causes and area of ignition is being specified.

The house under construction is located not far from 7 cafes that burned down in October 2017. The total area of the fire was over 3,000 square meters.