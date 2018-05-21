17:58
Fire in Osh market. Protesters demand meeting with secretary to president

Retailers, who suffered from the fire in Osh market, came to the building of the public reception room of the Parliament and the Presidential Administration.

Protesters demand meeting with the secretary to the head of state.

«We want to get into the president’s reception room. We believe that the head of state is a good person. He must listen to us. We did not set the market on fire,» protest participants said.

However, the employees of the public reception did not listen to the protesters and closed the door, which caused people’s indignation. A scandal broke out in the building.

About 20 people demand from the deputies of the Parliament to help in resolving the issue of compensation for goods and restoration of jobs.

According to Salamat Saparalieva, the Bishkek City Administration allocated 10,000 soms, but this money did not cover their damage.
