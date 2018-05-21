Review of Omurbek Tekebayev’s sentence may take 10-15 days

State bodies have submitted new documents on which the criminal case against Ata Meken party leader Omurbek Tekebayev may be reviewed. Miralan Zheenchoroyev, deputy of the Parliament, said this at a press conference today.

According to him, the documents contain new dates. This only says that state agencies are not afraid to tell the truth.

«Surely, the way of thinking of the officials has changed. State authorities now provide reliable information. The case can be reviewed due to newly discovered circumstances,» said Mirlan Zheenchoroyev.

Omurbek Tekebayev’s lawyers are ready to hand over the documents to the Prosecutor General’s Office. The review of the case may take 10-15 days.