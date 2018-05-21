15:01
USD 68.45
EUR 80.82
RUB 1.11
English

Kubanychbek Kulmatov leaves office of SCNS investigator after 4 hours

Ex-mayor of Bishkek Kubanychbek Kulmatov was interrogated in the State Committee for National Security for four hours.

The former high-ranking official came for questioning at 10 am. Before entering the SCNS building, he answered the journalists’ questions.

Kubanychbek Kulmatov considers the criminal case against him as politically motivated. Recall, Kubanychbek Kulmatov was charged with corruption. He signed a written undertaking not to leave the city.

According to the investigation, in 2014, he, being the mayor of Bishkek, illegally used $ 2 million grant provided by TBEA in the framework of modernization of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant, for the construction of two new schools in the regions. Kubanychbek Kulmatov redirected funds from the government to the Bishkek City Administration under the pretext of building a school in Kalys-Ordo residential area.
link:
views: 37
Print
Related
Kubanychbek Kulmatov sure: criminal case against him politically motivated
Former mayor of Bishkek Kubanychbek Kulmatov charged with corruption
Sapar Isakov: Interrogation in SCNS was correct
Head of State Customs Service Kubanychbek Kulmatov dismissed
Sapar Isakov: Atambayev and his team worked honestly
Sapar Isakov repeatedly summoned for interrogation
Kubanychbek Kulmatov tells why he was summoned to SCNS
Kubanychbek Kulmatov summoned for interrogation to SCNS
New deputy of SCNS Chairman appointed
Ex-PM summoned for questioning within investigation into Bishkek HPP upgrading
Popular
Additional funds to be allocated to improve water supply and sanitation Additional funds to be allocated to improve water supply and sanitation
CPJ welcomes positive development in Kyrgyzstan CPJ welcomes positive development in Kyrgyzstan
Issyk-Kul region checked for readiness for tourist season Issyk-Kul region checked for readiness for tourist season
Sapar Isakov ready for detention Sapar Isakov ready for detention