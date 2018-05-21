Kubanychbek Kulmatov sure: criminal case against him politically motivated

«The criminal case opened against me is politically motivated,» ex-mayor of Bishkek Kubanychbek Kulmatov told reporters, when going to the State Committee for National Security for interrogation today.

According to him, the search in his house was a psychological pressure. At the same time, the ex-mayor of the capital admitted that the search was correct and nothing was found.

Kubanychbek Kulmatov sees no reasons for opening criminal proceedings. He noted that TBEA itself selected the contractor and built the school, and the Bishkek City Administration only connected the facility to the utilities.

Recall, Kubanychbek Kulmatov was charged with corruption.

According to the investigation, in 2014, he, being the mayor of Bishkek, illegally used $ 2 million grant provided by TBEA in the framework of modernization of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant, for the construction of two new schools in the regions. Kubanychbek Kulmatov redirected funds from the government to the Bishkek City Administration under the pretext of building a school in Kalys-Ordo residential area.