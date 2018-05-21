11:46
Men in Nookat sentenced to 3 years in prison for radical Islam

Aravan District Court sentenced two citizens of Kyrgyzstan to three years in penal settlement for the storage of extremist materials. The Osh Regional Court reported.

The defendants were accused of giving radical Islam lessons in Nookat district and calls for participation in military operations in Syria in 2012-2017. The defendants were an imam of a mosque and a kazy of Aravan district.

The court’s verdict says that local residents addressed the State Committee for National Security. According to the investigation materials, the children were taught the Arabic language and the rules of using weapons. In 2017, the teachers explained to one of the victims how to reach Syria through Russia, gave him 5,000 soms and sent him to the Russian Federation.

«Having arrived in Moscow, the victim refused criminal intentions and fled,» the regional court said.

The court acquitted the men under the article «Recruitment», but accused for possession of extremist materials.
