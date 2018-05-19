14:59
Additional funds to be allocated to improve water supply and sanitation

More than $ 43 million will be spent on the implementation of the project «Sustainable development of rural water supply and sanitation.» The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed the law «On Ratification of the Agreement on Additional Financing of the Project.»

The project is being implemented in selected 53 villages in Osh, Chui and Issyk-Kul regions. The International Development Association allocates $ 16.2 million as grant and $ 19.8 million as a loan for financing the project. Co-financing of the Kyrgyz government is $ 7.2 million.

The aim of the project is to improve access and quality of water supply and sanitation services in participating rural communities, to strengthen the capacity of recipient institutions in the water supply and sanitation sector.
