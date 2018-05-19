14:59
Sapar Isakov ready for detention

The former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov stated today that he had never been involved in corruption. He told journalists about this.

Ex-Prime Minister believes that the misinformation that he intends to flee the country is deliberately spread by the trolls.

I’m not going to leave my country. I know myself for one hundred percent. I am clean and have never been involved in corruption.

Sapar Isakov

The former head of the government does not rule out that he may be detained within the criminal case on the modernization of Bishkek HPP.

Sapar Isakov urges the investigating authorities to thoroughly check the documents, because it will be obvious: he is not involved in corruption.

The former prime minister was summoned for interrogation to the State Committee for National Security Committee three times already. Sapar Isakov himself said that he answered investigators’ questions as a witness and the investigators behaved very correctly.

Seven former top managers of the energy industry have already been arrested within this criminal case, including former head of the Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev, former general director of Electric Stations JSC Salaidin Avazov. All seven were officially charged with corruption.
